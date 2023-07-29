First National Bank of Omaha Sells 439 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.34. 522,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,613. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $695.49 and a 200-day moving average of $691.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

