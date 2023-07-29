First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 556540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
