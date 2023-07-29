First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

First Foundation has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $6.92 on Friday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

