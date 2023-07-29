First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Shares Up 7.1%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $64.02. 61,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 633,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

