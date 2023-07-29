First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 185,151 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First American Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

