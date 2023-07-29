Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEXD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,636. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 388,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

