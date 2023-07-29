Financial Survey: Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE) vs. Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Mirage Energy (OTCMKTS:MRGE – Get Free Report) and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Mirage Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mirage Energy and Martin Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirage Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirage Energy and Martin Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.16 0.31 Martin Midstream Partners $1.02 billion 0.09 -$10.33 million ($0.82) -2.91

Mirage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mirage Energy and Martin Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirage Energy N/A N/A N/A Martin Midstream Partners -3.55% -16.53% -2.52%

Summary

Mirage Energy beats Martin Midstream Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirage Energy

Mirage Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing an integrated pipeline and natural gas storage facility in Mexico and the United States. The company was formerly known as Bridgewater Platforms Inc. and changed its name to Mirage Energy Corporation in November 2016. Mirage Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 14 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates a fleet of 700 trucks and 1,200 tank trailers; and 27 inland marine tank barges, 15 inland push boats, and 1 articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Natural Gas Liquids segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

