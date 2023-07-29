Financial Survey: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) versus Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and GigCapital5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 1.69 -$10.10 million ($0.93) -0.05 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

GigCapital5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tivic Health Systems and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -557.41% -174.99% -123.91% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44%

Volatility & Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

