Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,181 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,009 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. 3,366,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

