FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.25.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

