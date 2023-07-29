FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.9 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.25.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
