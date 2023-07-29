Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
VOO stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $419.87. 2,702,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average of $382.27. The firm has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
