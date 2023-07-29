Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The company has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.