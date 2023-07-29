Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 123,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

LOAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 31,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

