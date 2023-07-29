Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. 9,233,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

