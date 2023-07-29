Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.2% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

