Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. 111,446,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. The company has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

