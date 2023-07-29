Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires Shares of 328 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $899.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. The company has a market cap of $371.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

