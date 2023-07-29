Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ferguson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.28. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.37%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

