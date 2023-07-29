Fei USD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,990.00 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $74,990.00 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97031756 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $80,930.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

