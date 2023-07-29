Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 593.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385,581 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fastenal worth $87,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

FAST traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. 2,551,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.