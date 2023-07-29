F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $21.99. F & M Bank shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 1,338 shares trading hands.

F & M Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.

F & M Bank Dividend Announcement

About F & M Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. F & M Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

