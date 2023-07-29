F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.58

Shares of F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $21.99. F & M Bank shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 1,338 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.
F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.
F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.
