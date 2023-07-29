EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $9.32. EZCORP shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 265,067 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $258.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1,424.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 1,960.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 751,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 2,291.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 525,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 503,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EZCORP by 431.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 421,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

