EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $11.84 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 328,655 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 296,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 265,147 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 249,083 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

