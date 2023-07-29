ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.29.

Shares of EXLS opened at $142.63 on Friday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Shares of ExlService are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

