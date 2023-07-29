ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXLS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.29.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. ExlService has a one year low of $142.02 and a one year high of $191.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

