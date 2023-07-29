Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XELAP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

