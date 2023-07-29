Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 1,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTN. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

