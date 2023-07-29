Evercore ISI Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an inline rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.