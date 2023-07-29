Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $164.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60,950.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.