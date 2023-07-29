Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
EVBN stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $164.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 60,950.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
