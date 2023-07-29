European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Stock Price Up 42.9%

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
European Commercial REIT Stock Up 42.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.
