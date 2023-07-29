Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGFEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.

