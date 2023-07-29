Euro Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.57 million and $1.38 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,737,986 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

