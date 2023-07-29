Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,872.26 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,872.26 or 0.06390602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $225.02 billion and approximately $3.23 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00045104 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020709 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030718 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014659 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002989 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,185,899 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
