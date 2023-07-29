Estate Counselors LLC Takes $615,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $426,463,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

