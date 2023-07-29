Estate Counselors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 323,220 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

