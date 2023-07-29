Estate Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,838,460,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MLN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.