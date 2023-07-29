Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Esker Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESKEF remained flat at $145.25 on Friday. Esker has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $147.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ESKEF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Esker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

