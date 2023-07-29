Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Escalade has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Escalade by 1,369.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

