ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.88 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 55.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $16.88 million and $765.59 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.47 or 1.00032603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.033526 USD and is up 241.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $14,400.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.