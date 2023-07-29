EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 93,928 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

