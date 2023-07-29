EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

