Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

EFSCP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 2,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.