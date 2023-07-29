Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Plans $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Entergy has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

