Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Shares Down 10.8%

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). 308,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 891% from the average session volume of 31,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Enteq Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.01.

Insider Transactions at Enteq Technologies

In other Enteq Technologies news, insider David Steel acquired 392,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £39,204.30 ($50,268.37). Insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

