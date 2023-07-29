Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 745,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 42,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,435. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.91) by $11.83. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

ENSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.