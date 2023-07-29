Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 299.37% and a negative net margin of 44.23%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

