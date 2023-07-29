Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Performance

WATT stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.