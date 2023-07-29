Energi (NRG) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.55 million and $111,006.42 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,961,263 coins and its circulating supply is 66,961,110 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

