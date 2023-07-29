Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.