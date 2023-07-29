Empower Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81,661.24 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empower has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $81,661.24 and approximately $283,746.99 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00407197 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $280,724.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

